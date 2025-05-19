Barclays Downgrades Nabors Industries (LSE:0A6M)

Fintel reports that on May 19, 2025, Barclays downgraded their outlook for Nabors Industries (LSE:0A6M) from Equal-Weight to Underweight.

There are 412 funds or institutions reporting positions in Nabors Industries. This is an increase of 11 owner(s) or 2.74% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 0A6M is 0.17%, an increase of 95.41%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 37.11% to 13,608K shares.

Varde Management holds 2,014K shares representing 13.85% ownership of the company.

Brigade Capital Management holds 904K shares representing 6.22% ownership of the company.

Highbridge Capital Management holds 618K shares representing 4.25% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares , representing an increase of 100.00%.

Adage Capital Partners Gp, L.l.c. holds 600K shares representing 4.13% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 110K shares , representing an increase of 81.67%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0A6M by 321.52% over the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 590K shares representing 4.06% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 572K shares , representing an increase of 3.00%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0A6M by 10.05% over the last quarter.

