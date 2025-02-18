Barclays Downgrades Moderna (XTRA:0QF)

Fintel reports that on February 18, 2025, Barclays downgraded their outlook for Moderna (XTRA:0QF) from Overweight to Equal-Weight.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 119.61% Upside

As of January 28, 2025, the average one-year price target for Moderna is 68,41 €/share. The forecasts range from a low of 26,38 € to a high of 215,30 €. The average price target represents an increase of 119.61% from its latest reported closing price of 31,15 € / share.

The projected annual revenue for Moderna is 8,186MM, an increase of 152.97%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.81.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,441 funds or institutions reporting positions in Moderna. This is an decrease of 46 owner(s) or 3.09% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 0QF is 0.18%, an increase of 18.83%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 6.10% to 296,984K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Baillie Gifford holds 38,890K shares representing 10.11% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 42,458K shares , representing a decrease of 9.18%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0QF by 41.48% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 10,998K shares representing 2.86% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,907K shares , representing an increase of 0.82%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0QF by 46.70% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 8,859K shares representing 2.30% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,558K shares , representing an increase of 3.40%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0QF by 46.39% over the last quarter.

VWIGX - Vanguard International Growth Fund Investor Shares holds 7,512K shares representing 1.95% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,556K shares , representing a decrease of 13.90%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0QF by 50.84% over the last quarter.

Invesco Qqq Trust, Series 1 holds 7,465K shares representing 1.94% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,381K shares , representing an increase of 1.13%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0QF by 44.32% over the last quarter.

