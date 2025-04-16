Barclays Downgrades Mobileye Global (BMV:MBLY)

Fintel reports that on April 15, 2025, Barclays downgraded their outlook for Mobileye Global (BMV:MBLY) from Overweight to Equal-Weight.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Baillie Gifford holds 14,490K shares representing 14.46% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 15,635K shares , representing a decrease of 7.91%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MBLY by 38.36% over the last quarter.

Manufacturers Life Insurance Company, The holds 14,212K shares representing 14.18% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,591K shares , representing an increase of 4.37%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MBLY by 50.64% over the last quarter.

VWIGX - Vanguard International Growth Fund Investor Shares holds 5,228K shares representing 5.22% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Norges Bank holds 4,816K shares representing 4.81% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares , representing an increase of 100.00%.

FIL holds 3,980K shares representing 3.97% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,977K shares , representing an increase of 0.07%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MBLY by 17.10% over the last quarter.

