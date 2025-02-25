Barclays Downgrades Liberty Latin America (LSE:0MDS)

Fintel reports that on February 25, 2025, Barclays downgraded their outlook for Liberty Latin America (LSE:0MDS) from Equal-Weight to Underweight.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 46.59% Upside

As of January 29, 2025, the average one-year price target for Liberty Latin America is 9.76 GBX/share. The forecasts range from a low of 7.58 GBX to a high of 16.81 GBX. The average price target represents an increase of 46.59% from its latest reported closing price of 6.66 GBX / share.

The projected annual revenue for Liberty Latin America is 5,213MM, an increase of 16.96%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.09.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 224 funds or institutions reporting positions in Liberty Latin America. This is an increase of 2 owner(s) or 0.90% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 0MDS is 0.21%, an increase of 0.82%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 7.33% to 49,954K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 3,374K shares representing 2.16% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,236K shares , representing an increase of 4.07%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0MDS by 11.29% over the last quarter.

DSCPX - Davenport Small Cap Focus Fund holds 2,903K shares representing 1.85% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,800K shares , representing an increase of 3.55%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0MDS by 29.74% over the last quarter.

DFSVX - U.s. Small Cap Value Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 2,335K shares representing 1.49% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,271K shares , representing an increase of 2.73%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0MDS by 3.66% over the last quarter.

FLPSX - Fidelity Low-Priced Stock Fund holds 2,122K shares representing 1.36% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,708K shares , representing an increase of 19.51%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0MDS by 21.81% over the last quarter.

FBMPX - Communication Services Portfolio holds 2,009K shares representing 1.28% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,036K shares , representing a decrease of 51.13%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0MDS by 55.84% over the last quarter.

