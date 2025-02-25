Barclays Downgrades Liberty Latin America (LSE:0MDR)

Fintel reports that on February 25, 2025, Barclays downgraded their outlook for Liberty Latin America (LSE:0MDR) from Equal-Weight to Underweight.

There are 316 funds or institutions reporting positions in Liberty Latin America. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 0.32% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 0MDR is 0.06%, an increase of 24.81%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.06% to 33,846K shares.

Berkshire Hathaway holds 2,631K shares representing 6.92% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

FIGRX - Fidelity International Discovery Fund holds 2,078K shares representing 5.47% ownership of the company.

S& holds 1,568K shares representing 4.13% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,616K shares , representing a decrease of 3.08%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0MDR by 33.11% over the last quarter.

Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al holds 1,057K shares representing 2.78% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,026K shares , representing an increase of 2.89%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0MDR by 30.03% over the last quarter.

FISMX - Fidelity International Small Cap Fund holds 880K shares representing 2.32% ownership of the company.

