Barclays Downgrades Lear (LSE:0JTQ)

Fintel reports that on October 30, 2024, Barclays downgraded their outlook for Lear (LSE:0JTQ) from Overweight to Equal-Weight.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 49.23% Upside

As of October 22, 2024, the average one-year price target for Lear is 149.81 GBX/share. The forecasts range from a low of 115.63 GBX to a high of 210.89 GBX. The average price target represents an increase of 49.23% from its latest reported closing price of 100.39 GBX / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Lear is 24,294MM, an increase of 3.68%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 15.58.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 974 funds or institutions reporting positions in Lear. This is an decrease of 22 owner(s) or 2.21% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 0JTQ is 0.20%, an increase of 2.90%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4.54% to 67,049K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Pzena Investment Management holds 7,188K shares representing 13.23% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,242K shares , representing an increase of 13.16%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0JTQ by 7.02% over the last quarter.

Diamond Hill Capital Management holds 2,755K shares representing 5.07% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,516K shares , representing an increase of 8.67%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0JTQ by 9.54% over the last quarter.

Greenhaven Associates holds 1,820K shares representing 3.35% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,817K shares , representing an increase of 0.15%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0JTQ by 14.57% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,771K shares representing 3.26% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,786K shares , representing a decrease of 0.86%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0JTQ by 23.99% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 1,766K shares representing 3.25% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,776K shares , representing a decrease of 0.52%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0JTQ by 19.72% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.