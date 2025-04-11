Barclays Downgrades IQVIA Holdings (BMV:IQV)

Fintel reports that on April 10, 2025, Barclays downgraded their outlook for IQVIA Holdings (BMV:IQV) from Overweight to Equal-Weight.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 0 funds or institutions reporting positions in IQVIA Holdings. This is an decrease of 1,433 owner(s) or 100.00% in the last quarter.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Harris Associates L P holds 11,336K shares representing 6.43% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,179K shares , representing an increase of 10.20%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IQV by 6.92% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 5,405K shares representing 3.07% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,488K shares , representing a decrease of 1.54%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IQV by 19.52% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,668K shares representing 2.65% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,537K shares , representing an increase of 2.80%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IQV by 19.29% over the last quarter.

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board holds 4,282K shares representing 2.43% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,569K shares , representing an increase of 16.65%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IQV by 0.02% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 4,176K shares representing 2.37% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,098K shares , representing an increase of 1.87%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IQV by 19.07% over the last quarter.

