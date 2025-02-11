Barclays Downgrades Illumina (XTRA:ILU)

Fintel reports that on February 10, 2025, Barclays downgraded their outlook for Illumina (XTRA:ILU) from Equal-Weight to Underweight.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 45.12% Upside

As of January 29, 2025, the average one-year price target for Illumina is 155,66 €/share. The forecasts range from a low of 113,99 € to a high of 248,86 €. The average price target represents an increase of 45.12% from its latest reported closing price of 107,26 € / share.

The projected annual revenue for Illumina is 6,520MM, an increase of 49.13%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 4.55.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,502 funds or institutions reporting positions in Illumina. This is an decrease of 136 owner(s) or 8.30% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ILU is 0.30%, an increase of 24.85%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.33% to 179,874K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

AGTHX - GROWTH FUND OF AMERICA holds 6,222K shares representing 3.92% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 538K shares , representing an increase of 91.35%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ILU by 335.38% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 5,045K shares representing 3.18% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,032K shares , representing an increase of 0.25%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ILU by 17.64% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 4,980K shares representing 3.14% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,947K shares , representing an increase of 0.65%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ILU by 14.85% over the last quarter.

Loomis Sayles & Co L P holds 4,343K shares representing 2.74% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,462K shares , representing a decrease of 2.75%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ILU by 15.84% over the last quarter.

Wcm Investment Management holds 4,130K shares representing 2.60% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,262K shares , representing an increase of 21.01%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ILU by 34.84% over the last quarter.

