Barclays Downgrades G-III Apparel Group (GIII)

Fintel reports that on March 4, 2024, Barclays downgraded their outlook for G-III Apparel Group (NasdaqGS:GIII) from Equal-Weight to Underweight .

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 4.07% Upside

As of February 24, 2024, the average one-year price target for G-III Apparel Group is 30.94. The forecasts range from a low of 24.24 to a high of $37.80. The average price target represents an increase of 4.07% from its latest reported closing price of 29.73.

The projected annual revenue for G-III Apparel Group is 3,254MM, an increase of 2.07%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.23.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 532 funds or institutions reporting positions in G-III Apparel Group. This is an increase of 59 owner(s) or 12.47% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to GIII is 0.16%, an increase of 6.77%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 6.27% to 51,575K shares. The put/call ratio of GIII is 1.19, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Pacer Advisors holds 3,620K shares representing 7.92% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,416K shares, representing an increase of 60.89%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GIII by 157.64% over the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 2,724K shares representing 5.96% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,740K shares, representing a decrease of 0.60%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GIII by 17.22% over the last quarter.

CALF - Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF holds 1,647K shares representing 3.60% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

Royal Bank Of Canada holds 1,415K shares representing 3.09% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,394K shares, representing an increase of 1.45%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GIII by 19.24% over the last quarter.

Madison Avenue Partners holds 1,323K shares representing 2.89% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,189K shares, representing a decrease of 141.02%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GIII by 43.71% over the last quarter.

G-III Apparel Group Background Information

G-III designs, sources and markets apparel and accessories under owned, licensed and private label brands. G-III's substantial portfolio of more than 30 licensed and proprietary brands is anchored by five global power brands: DKNY, Donna Karan, Calvin Klein, Tommy Hilfiger and Karl Lagerfeld Paris. G-III's owned brands include DKNY, Donna Karan, Vilebrequin, G.H. Bass, Eliza J, Jessica Howard, Andrew Marc and Marc New York. G-III has fashion licenses under the Calvin Klein, Tommy Hilfiger, Karl Lagerfeld Paris, Kenneth Cole, Cole Haan, Guess?, Vince Camuto, Levi's and Dockers brands. Through its team sports business, G-III has licenses with the National Football League, National Basketball Association, Major League Baseball, National Hockey League and over 150 U.S. colleges and universities. G-III also distributes directly to consumers through its DKNY, Karl Lagerfeld Paris and Vilebrequin stores and its digital channels for the DKNY, Donna Karan, Vilebrequin, Karl Lagerfeld Paris, Andrew Marc, Wilsons Leather and G.H. Bass brands.

