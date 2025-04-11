Barclays Downgrades Fortrea Holdings (BMV:FTRE1)

Fintel reports that on April 10, 2025, Barclays downgraded their outlook for Fortrea Holdings (BMV:FTRE1) from Equal-Weight to Underweight.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Starboard Value holds 7,478K shares representing 8.29% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,400K shares , representing a decrease of 12.33%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FTRE1 by 29.36% over the last quarter.

Sessa Capital IM holds 6,658K shares representing 7.38% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,908K shares , representing a decrease of 3.75%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FTRE1 by 12.59% over the last quarter.

Pacer Advisors holds 6,054K shares representing 6.71% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,126K shares , representing a decrease of 1.20%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FTRE1 by 5.95% over the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 5,806K shares representing 6.44% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,721K shares , representing an increase of 1.46%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FTRE1 by 6.89% over the last quarter.

Beck Mack & Oliver holds 5,636K shares representing 6.25% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,853K shares , representing a decrease of 3.86%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FTRE1 by 14.57% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.