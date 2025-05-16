Barclays Downgrades Foot Locker (WBAG:FOOT)

Fintel reports that on May 16, 2025, Barclays downgraded their outlook for Foot Locker (WBAG:FOOT) from Overweight to Equal-Weight.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 23.13% Downside

As of May 6, 2025, the average one-year price target for Foot Locker is € 16,46/share. The forecasts range from a low of € 10,06 to a high of € 22,82. The average price target represents a decrease of 23.13% from its latest reported closing price of € 21,41 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Foot Locker is 9,080MM, an increase of 13.67%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 5.60, an increase of 8.96% from the prior forecast.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 598 funds or institutions reporting positions in Foot Locker. This is an decrease of 26 owner(s) or 4.17% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FOOT is 0.11%, an increase of 12.50%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.67% to 120,667K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Vesa Equity Investment S.a r.l. holds 10,056K shares representing 10.56% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 5,352K shares representing 5.62% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,256K shares , representing an increase of 1.79%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FOOT by 15.63% over the last quarter.

Allspring Global Investments Holdings holds 5,091K shares representing 5.34% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,324K shares , representing a decrease of 4.57%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FOOT by 37.84% over the last quarter.

WFMDX - Wells Fargo Special Mid Cap Value Fund Administrator Class holds 3,748K shares representing 3.94% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,273K shares , representing an increase of 39.37%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FOOT by 46.63% over the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs Group holds 3,175K shares representing 3.33% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,038K shares , representing an increase of 4.31%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FOOT by 87.05% over the last quarter.

