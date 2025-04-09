Barclays Downgrades Fluence Energy (BMV:FLNC)

Fintel reports that on April 8, 2025, Barclays downgraded their outlook for Fluence Energy (BMV:FLNC) from Overweight to Equal-Weight.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Siemens holds 39,738K shares representing 30.56% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Siemens Pension Trust E V holds 11,761K shares representing 9.04% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Handelsbanken Fonder AB holds 4,409K shares representing 3.39% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,376K shares , representing a decrease of 44.60%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FLNC by 53.33% over the last quarter.

Schroder Investment Management Group holds 2,876K shares representing 2.21% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,518K shares , representing a decrease of 22.35%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FLNC by 46.57% over the last quarter.

BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding holds 2,430K shares representing 1.87% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,067K shares , representing a decrease of 26.21%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FLNC by 44.56% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.