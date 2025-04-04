Barclays Downgrades Equifax (WBAG:EFX)

Fintel reports that on April 4, 2025, Barclays downgraded their outlook for Equifax (WBAG:EFX) from Overweight to Equal-Weight.

There are 1,611 funds or institutions reporting positions in Equifax. This is an increase of 42 owner(s) or 2.68% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to EFX is 0.29%, an increase of 3.70%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.58% to 151,528K shares.

Capital International Investors holds 8,935K shares representing 7.20% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,979K shares , representing a decrease of 34.07%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EFX by 36.69% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 5,028K shares representing 4.05% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,348K shares , representing an increase of 13.52%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EFX by 0.41% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,880K shares representing 3.13% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,926K shares , representing a decrease of 1.19%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EFX by 15.54% over the last quarter.

Massachusetts Financial Services holds 3,747K shares representing 3.02% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,965K shares , representing a decrease of 5.80%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EFX by 13.39% over the last quarter.

Harris Associates L P holds 3,583K shares representing 2.89% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,821K shares , representing an increase of 49.18%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EFX by 34.07% over the last quarter.

