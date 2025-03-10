Barclays Downgrades Emerson Electric (LSE:0R33)

Fintel reports that on March 10, 2025, Barclays downgraded their outlook for Emerson Electric (LSE:0R33) from Equal-Weight to Underweight.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 22.20% Upside

As of March 5, 2025, the average one-year price target for Emerson Electric is 142.83 GBX/share. The forecasts range from a low of 111.40 GBX to a high of 165.44 GBX. The average price target represents an increase of 22.20% from its latest reported closing price of 116.88 GBX / share.

The projected annual revenue for Emerson Electric is 16,557MM, a decrease of 5.66%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 5.05.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2,942 funds or institutions reporting positions in Emerson Electric. This is an increase of 161 owner(s) or 5.79% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 0R33 is 0.34%, an increase of 3.02%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.78% to 509,672K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Bank Of America holds 18,071K shares representing 3.20% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 18,097K shares , representing a decrease of 0.15%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0R33 by 70.32% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 17,872K shares representing 3.17% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 18,146K shares , representing a decrease of 1.53%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0R33 by 9.98% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 15,436K shares representing 2.74% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 14,999K shares , representing an increase of 2.83%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0R33 by 10.33% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 14,300K shares representing 2.54% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 14,553K shares , representing a decrease of 1.76%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0R33 by 83.70% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 11,686K shares representing 2.07% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,453K shares , representing an increase of 1.99%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0R33 by 41.70% over the last quarter.

