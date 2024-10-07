Barclays Downgrades DuPont de Nemours (WBAG:DDPN)

Fintel reports that on October 7, 2024, Barclays downgraded their outlook for DuPont de Nemours (WBAG:DDPN) from Equal-Weight to Underweight.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2,115 funds or institutions reporting positions in DuPont de Nemours. This is an increase of 71 owner(s) or 3.47% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to DDPN is 0.23%, an increase of 3.24%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.30% to 349,195K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Massachusetts Financial Services holds 19,512K shares representing 4.67% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 21,728K shares , representing a decrease of 11.36%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DDPN by 85.11% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 11,872K shares representing 2.84% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,849K shares , representing an increase of 0.20%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DDPN by 2.29% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 10,731K shares representing 2.57% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,839K shares , representing a decrease of 1.01%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DDPN by 1.62% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 10,284K shares representing 2.46% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,088K shares , representing a decrease of 7.82%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DDPN by 91.56% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 9,852K shares representing 2.36% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,876K shares , representing a decrease of 0.24%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DDPN by 48.11% over the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

