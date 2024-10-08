Barclays Downgrades DuPont de Nemours (LSE:0A6B)

Fintel reports that on October 7, 2024, Barclays downgraded their outlook for DuPont de Nemours (LSE:0A6B) from Equal-Weight to Underweight.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 14.11% Upside

As of September 25, 2024, the average one-year price target for DuPont de Nemours is 97.59 GBX/share. The forecasts range from a low of 84.81 GBX to a high of 110.22 GBX. The average price target represents an increase of 14.11% from its latest reported closing price of 85.52 GBX / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for DuPont de Nemours is 13,096MM, an increase of 8.61%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 4.07.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2,115 funds or institutions reporting positions in DuPont de Nemours. This is an increase of 71 owner(s) or 3.47% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 0A6B is 0.23%, an increase of 3.14%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.31% to 349,168K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Massachusetts Financial Services holds 19,512K shares representing 4.67% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 21,728K shares , representing a decrease of 11.36%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0A6B by 85.11% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 11,872K shares representing 2.84% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,849K shares , representing an increase of 0.20%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0A6B by 2.29% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 10,731K shares representing 2.57% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,839K shares , representing a decrease of 1.01%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0A6B by 1.62% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 10,284K shares representing 2.46% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,088K shares , representing a decrease of 7.82%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0A6B by 91.56% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 9,852K shares representing 2.36% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,876K shares , representing a decrease of 0.24%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0A6B by 48.11% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.