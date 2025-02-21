Barclays Downgrades DTE Energy (LSE:0I6Q)

Fintel reports that on February 20, 2025, Barclays downgraded their outlook for DTE Energy (LSE:0I6Q) from Overweight to Equal-Weight.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 5.96% Upside

As of January 29, 2025, the average one-year price target for DTE Energy is 137.85 GBX/share. The forecasts range from a low of 124.78 GBX to a high of 152.84 GBX. The average price target represents an increase of 5.96% from its latest reported closing price of 130.10 GBX / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for DTE Energy is 16,173MM, an increase of 29.83%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 7.26.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,558 funds or institutions reporting positions in DTE Energy. This is an increase of 18 owner(s) or 1.17% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 0I6Q is 0.23%, an increase of 4.33%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.85% to 213,214K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Capital Research Global Investors holds 18,869K shares representing 9.11% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 20,189K shares , representing a decrease of 7.00%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0I6Q by 13.06% over the last quarter.

Capital World Investors holds 6,823K shares representing 3.29% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,057K shares , representing an increase of 55.20%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0I6Q by 105.53% over the last quarter.

AMECX - INCOME FUND OF AMERICA holds 6,750K shares representing 3.26% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

AMRMX - AMERICAN MUTUAL FUND holds 6,598K shares representing 3.18% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,601K shares , representing a decrease of 0.06%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0I6Q by 0.94% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 5,599K shares representing 2.70% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,896K shares , representing a decrease of 5.30%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0I6Q by 3.17% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.