Barclays Downgrades CYBG (CBBYF)

February 13, 2023 — 03:23 pm EST

On February 6, 2023, Barclays downgraded their outlook for CYBG from to Equal Weight.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2 funds or institutions reporting positions in CYBG. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CBBYF is 0.10%, an increase of 12.06%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.06% to 395K shares.

