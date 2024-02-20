Barclays Downgrades Couchbase (BASE)

Fintel reports that on February 20, 2024, Barclays downgraded their outlook for Couchbase (NasdaqGS:BASE) from Overweight to Equal-Weight .

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 7.70% Downside

As of January 20, 2024, the average one-year price target for Couchbase is 25.78. The forecasts range from a low of 20.20 to a high of $30.45. The average price target represents a decrease of 7.70% from its latest reported closing price of 27.93.

The projected annual revenue for Couchbase is 180MM, an increase of 4.84%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -1.08.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 269 funds or institutions reporting positions in Couchbase. This is an increase of 34 owner(s) or 14.47% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BASE is 0.30%, an increase of 8.37%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 8.69% to 38,519K shares. The put/call ratio of BASE is 0.54, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Gpi Capital holds 4,370K shares representing 9.09% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

West Rim Capital Associates Ii holds 2,725K shares representing 5.67% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,406K shares, representing a decrease of 25.00%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BASE by 14.38% over the last quarter.

Solel Partners holds 2,507K shares representing 5.22% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,521K shares, representing a decrease of 0.53%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BASE by 23.12% over the last quarter.

Bamco holds 2,137K shares representing 4.44% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,149K shares, representing a decrease of 0.56%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BASE by 19.61% over the last quarter.

EVR Research holds 2,080K shares representing 4.33% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,150K shares, representing a decrease of 3.37%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BASE by 6.84% over the last quarter.

Couchbase Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Couchbase, Inc. is an American public software company that develops and provides commercial packages and support for Couchbase Server and Couchbase Lite both of which are open-source, NoSQL, multi-model, document-oriented database software packages that store JSON documents or a pure key-value database.

