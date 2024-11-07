Barclays Downgrades Coty (ENXTPA:COTY)

Fintel reports that on November 7, 2024, Barclays downgraded their outlook for Coty (ENXTPA:COTY) from Equal-Weight to Underweight.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 662 funds or institutions reporting positions in Coty. This is an decrease of 5 owner(s) or 0.75% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to COTY is 0.14%, an increase of 10.80%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.71% to 407,137K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Bnp Paribas Arbitrage holds 34,064K shares representing 3.93% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 34,265K shares , representing a decrease of 0.59%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in COTY by 22.73% over the last quarter.

Banco Santander holds 23,034K shares representing 2.65% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 22,954K shares , representing an increase of 0.35%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in COTY by 32.90% over the last quarter.

Credit Agricole S A holds 20,682K shares representing 2.38% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 20,614K shares , representing an increase of 0.33%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in COTY by 85.17% over the last quarter.

Ameriprise Financial holds 18,107K shares representing 2.09% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 15,586K shares , representing an increase of 13.92%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in COTY by 82.68% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 11,337K shares representing 1.31% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,705K shares , representing a decrease of 3.24%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in COTY by 16.93% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.