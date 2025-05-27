Barclays Downgrades CoreWeave (MUN:I1V)

Fintel reports that on May 27, 2025, Barclays downgraded their outlook for CoreWeave (MUN:I1V) from Overweight to Equal-Weight.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Magnetar Financial holds 95,818K shares representing 26.48% ownership of the company.

Nvidia holds 24,182K shares representing 6.68% ownership of the company.

Coatue Management holds 14,403K shares representing 3.98% ownership of the company.

Jane Street Group holds 9,402K shares representing 2.60% ownership of the company.

Investment Management Corp of Ontario holds 8,682K shares representing 2.40% ownership of the company.

