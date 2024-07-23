Barclays Downgrades Consolidated Edison (LSE:0I35)

Fintel reports that on July 22, 2024, Barclays downgraded their outlook for Consolidated Edison (LSE:0I35) from Equal-Weight to Underweight.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 0.02% Downside

As of July 4, 2024, the average one-year price target for Consolidated Edison is 94.05 GBX/share. The forecasts range from a low of 76.73 GBX to a high of 108.10 GBX. The average price target represents a decrease of 0.02% from its latest reported closing price of 94.07 GBX / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Consolidated Edison is 15,566MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 5.34.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,809 funds or institutions reporting positions in Consolidated Edison. This is an decrease of 29 owner(s) or 1.58% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 0I35 is 0.20%, an increase of 1.01%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.46% to 240,778K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Bank Of America holds 11,888K shares representing 3.44% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,102K shares , representing an increase of 31.85%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0I35 by 36.26% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 10,853K shares representing 3.14% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,818K shares , representing an increase of 0.32%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0I35 by 8.70% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 8,703K shares representing 2.52% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,432K shares , representing an increase of 3.11%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0I35 by 9.16% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 8,531K shares representing 2.47% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,255K shares , representing an increase of 3.24%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0I35 by 8.80% over the last quarter.

VIMSX - Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 7,494K shares representing 2.17% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,730K shares , representing a decrease of 3.16%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0I35 by 9.66% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.