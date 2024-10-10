Barclays Downgrades Cirrus Logic (LSE:0HYI)

Fintel reports that on October 10, 2024, Barclays downgraded their outlook for Cirrus Logic (LSE:0HYI) from Overweight to Equal-Weight.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 27.51% Upside

As of September 25, 2024, the average one-year price target for Cirrus Logic is 154.02 GBX/share. The forecasts range from a low of 111.10 GBX to a high of 183.75 GBX. The average price target represents an increase of 27.51% from its latest reported closing price of 120.79 GBX / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Cirrus Logic is 2,055MM, an increase of 11.33%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 7.18.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 897 funds or institutions reporting positions in Cirrus Logic. This is an increase of 52 owner(s) or 6.15% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 0HYI is 0.20%, an increase of 27.74%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 6.52% to 56,499K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Lsv Asset Management holds 1,890K shares representing 3.54% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,404K shares , representing an increase of 25.71%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0HYI by 96.59% over the last quarter.

Mackenzie Financial holds 1,821K shares representing 3.41% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,539K shares , representing a decrease of 39.45%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0HYI by 1.98% over the last quarter.

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management holds 1,818K shares representing 3.40% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,170K shares , representing an increase of 35.65%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0HYI by 110.37% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,693K shares representing 3.17% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,677K shares , representing an increase of 0.93%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0HYI by 35.38% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 1,678K shares representing 3.14% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,679K shares , representing a decrease of 0.09%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0HYI by 41.06% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.