Barclays Downgrades Centene (BMV:CNC)

Fintel reports that on June 2, 2025, Barclays downgraded their outlook for Centene (BMV:CNC) from Overweight to Equal-Weight.

There are 1,607 funds or institutions reporting positions in Centene. This is an decrease of 48 owner(s) or 2.90% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CNC is 0.39%, an increase of 10.56%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.31% to 639,068K shares.

Harris Associates L P holds 21,136K shares representing 3.63% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 25,400K shares , representing a decrease of 20.18%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CNC by 17.63% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 15,655K shares representing 2.69% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 15,825K shares , representing a decrease of 1.09%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CNC by 3.42% over the last quarter.

Capital World Investors holds 14,910K shares representing 2.56% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 17,504K shares , representing a decrease of 17.40%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CNC by 8.90% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 13,779K shares representing 2.37% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,665K shares , representing an increase of 0.82%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CNC by 3.18% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 12,929K shares representing 2.22% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,471K shares , representing an increase of 3.54%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CNC by 43.93% over the last quarter.

