Barclays Downgrades Catalent (CTLT)

On April 3, 2023, Barclays downgraded their outlook for Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) from Overweight to Equal-Weight .

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 27.93% Upside

As of March 30, 2023, the average one-year price target for Catalent is $80.50. The forecasts range from a low of $55.55 to a high of $94.50. The average price target represents an increase of 27.93% from its latest reported closing price of $62.92.

The projected annual revenue for Catalent is $4,801MM, an increase of 0.92%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $3.30.

What are Large Shareholders Doing?

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 16,579K shares representing 9.21% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 18,420K shares, representing a decrease of 11.11%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CTLT by 46.23% over the last quarter.

Capital World Investors holds 13,817K shares representing 7.67% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,409K shares, representing an increase of 17.43%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CTLT by 28.48% over the last quarter.

Veritas Asset Management LLP holds 11,170K shares representing 6.20% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,958K shares, representing an increase of 37.71%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CTLT by 99.90% over the last quarter.

Janus Henderson Group holds 8,216K shares representing 4.56% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,814K shares, representing an increase of 17.07%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CTLT by 28.49% over the last quarter.

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership holds 7,842K shares representing 4.35% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,869K shares, representing an increase of 25.16%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CTLT by 16.40% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1217 funds or institutions reporting positions in Catalent. This is a decrease of 18 owner(s) or 1.46% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CTLT is 0.22%, a decrease of 29.69%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4.74% to 235,657K shares. The put/call ratio of CTLT is 0.39, indicating a bullish outlook.

Catalent Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Catalent, Inc., an S&P 500® Company, is the leading global provider of advanced delivery technologies, development, and manufacturing solutions for drugs, biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products. With over 85 years serving the industry, Catalent has proven expertise in bringing more customer products to market faster, enhancing product performance and ensuring reliable global clinical and commercial product supply. Catalent employs over 14,000 people, including over 2,400 scientists and technicians, at more than 40 facilities across four continents, and in fiscal year 2020 generated over $3 billion in annual revenue. Catalent is headquartered in Somerset, New Jersey.

