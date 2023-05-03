Barclays Downgrades Capri Holdings (CPRI)

Fintel reports that on May 2, 2023, Barclays downgraded their outlook for Capri Holdings (NYSE:CPRI) from Overweight to Equal-Weight .

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 53.88% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Capri Holdings is 61.23. The forecasts range from a low of 53.53 to a high of $73.50. The average price target represents an increase of 53.88% from its latest reported closing price of 39.79.

The projected annual revenue for Capri Holdings is 6,135MM, an increase of 6.22%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 7.39.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 843 funds or institutions reporting positions in Capri Holdings. This is an increase of 53 owner(s) or 6.71% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CPRI is 0.25%, a decrease of 5.29%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.66% to 128,644K shares. The put/call ratio of CPRI is 1.01, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Senvest Management holds 6,829K shares representing 5.43% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,314K shares, representing a decrease of 7.11%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CPRI by 13.45% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,986K shares representing 3.17% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,103K shares, representing a decrease of 2.92%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CPRI by 33.79% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 3,977K shares representing 3.16% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,034K shares, representing a decrease of 1.42%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CPRI by 28.34% over the last quarter.

Primecap Management holds 3,523K shares representing 2.80% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,562K shares, representing a decrease of 1.11%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CPRI by 39.54% over the last quarter.

FBGRX - Fidelity Blue Chip Growth Fund holds 3,452K shares representing 2.75% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,233K shares, representing a decrease of 22.62%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CPRI by 11.41% over the last quarter.

Capri Holdings Background Information

Capri Holdings Limited is a global fashion luxury group, consisting of iconic brands that are industry leaders in design, style and craftsmanship. Its brands cover the full spectrum of fashion luxury categories including women's and men's accessories, footwear and ready-to-wear as well as wearable technology, watches, jewelry, eyewear and a full line of fragrance products. The Company's goal is to continue to extend the global reach of its brands while ensuring that they maintain their independence and exclusive DNA.

