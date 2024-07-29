Barclays Downgrades Bristol-Myers Squibb (SWX:BMY)

Fintel reports that on July 29, 2024, Barclays downgraded their outlook for Bristol-Myers Squibb (SWX:BMY) from Equal-Weight to Underweight.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 3,448 funds or institutions reporting positions in Bristol-Myers Squibb. This is an decrease of 174 owner(s) or 4.80% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BMY is 0.39%, an increase of 5.43%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.15% to 1,785,292K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Jpmorgan Chase holds 88,814K shares representing 4.38% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 90,048K shares , representing a decrease of 1.39%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BMY by 8.22% over the last quarter.

Capital International Investors holds 70,204K shares representing 3.46% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 61,528K shares , representing an increase of 12.36%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BMY by 8.92% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 63,587K shares representing 3.14% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 63,871K shares , representing a decrease of 0.45%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BMY by 4.07% over the last quarter.

Charles Schwab Investment Management holds 53,716K shares representing 2.65% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,362K shares , representing an increase of 78.85%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BMY by 354.35% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 51,278K shares representing 2.53% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 49,703K shares , representing an increase of 3.07%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BMY by 3.86% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.