Barclays Downgrades Bath & Body Works (WBAG:BBWI)

Fintel reports that on November 8, 2024, Barclays downgraded their outlook for Bath & Body Works (WBAG:BBWI) from Equal-Weight to Underweight.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,074 funds or institutions reporting positions in Bath & Body Works. This is an increase of 5 owner(s) or 0.47% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BBWI is 0.18%, an increase of 11.75%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4.12% to 240,193K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Third Point holds 11,975K shares representing 5.47% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,850K shares , representing a decrease of 7.31%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BBWI by 34.66% over the last quarter.

Lone Pine Capital holds 11,316K shares representing 5.16% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,768K shares , representing an increase of 13.68%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BBWI by 7.05% over the last quarter.

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 9,826K shares representing 4.48% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,810K shares , representing a decrease of 20.19%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BBWI by 33.00% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 8,181K shares representing 3.73% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,956K shares , representing an increase of 14.98%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BBWI by 93.99% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 7,107K shares representing 3.24% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,133K shares , representing a decrease of 0.36%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BBWI by 24.06% over the last quarter.

