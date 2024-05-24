News & Insights

Stocks

Barclays Discloses Holdings in Irish Residential REIT

May 24, 2024 — 06:47 am EDT

Written by TipRanks UK Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Barclays (GB:BARC) has released an update.

Barclays Capital Securities Ltd, in relation to Irish Residential Properties REIT PLC, disclosed holdings and transactions as per the Irish Takeover Panel rules. The firm reported interests and short positions amounting to 1.04% and 1.05% respectively in the REIT’s securities. Moreover, Barclays executed multiple purchases and sales of the said securities, as well as engaged in various cash-settled derivative transactions.

For further insights into GB:BARC stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.