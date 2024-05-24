Barclays Discloses Holdings in Irish Residential REIT

Barclays (GB:BARC) has released an update.

Barclays Capital Securities Ltd, in relation to Irish Residential Properties REIT PLC, disclosed holdings and transactions as per the Irish Takeover Panel rules. The firm reported interests and short positions amounting to 1.04% and 1.05% respectively in the REIT’s securities. Moreover, Barclays executed multiple purchases and sales of the said securities, as well as engaged in various cash-settled derivative transactions.

For further insights into GB:BARC stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.