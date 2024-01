Jan 8 (Reuters) - Barclays BARC.L is in the process of removing 5,000 roles from its global workforce in recent months as part of a renewed push by executives to slash costs and improve the bank's profitability, Sky News reported on Monday.

(Reporting by Shivani Tanna in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

((ShivaniJayesh.Tanna@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.