Barclays cuts Icon target, says buy the ‘overreaction’

Barclays lowered the firm’s price target on Icon (ICLR) to $275 from $330 and keeps an Overweight rating on the shares. The firm recommends buying the post-earnings “overreaction” in the stock. While Icon reported a “tough” quarter driven by its top two customers rationalizing vaccine pipelines, there is anything structurally wrong in the industry and the issues are temporal, the analyst tells investors in a research note.
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>
Read More on ICLR:
- Icon downgraded to Neutral from Outperform at Baird
- Closing Bell Movers: Tesla gains 12% as Q3 earnings beat estimates
- ICON Reports Mixed Q3 Results, Secures Key Partnership
- Icon sees FY24 EPS $13.90-$14.10, consensus $15.06
- Icon reports Q3 adjusted EPS $3.35, consensus $3.84
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.