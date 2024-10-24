Barclays Continues Strategic Share Buy-Back

Barclays (GB:BARC) has released an update.

Barclays PLC has repurchased and canceled over 3.5 million of its ordinary shares from the London Stock Exchange as part of its ongoing buy-back program. The recent transaction, executed at an average price of 239.8315p per share, is part of a broader strategy that has seen the company buy back over 219 million shares since August. This move is likely to impact shareholders’ interests and the company’s share capital structure.

