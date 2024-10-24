News & Insights

Stocks

Barclays Continues Strategic Share Buy-Back

October 24, 2024 — 02:32 am EDT

Written by TipRanks UK Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Barclays (GB:BARC) has released an update.

Barclays PLC has repurchased and canceled over 3.5 million of its ordinary shares from the London Stock Exchange as part of its ongoing buy-back program. The recent transaction, executed at an average price of 239.8315p per share, is part of a broader strategy that has seen the company buy back over 219 million shares since August. This move is likely to impact shareholders’ interests and the company’s share capital structure.

For further insights into GB:BARC stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.