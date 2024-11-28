Barclays Continues Aggressive Share Buyback Program

Barclays (GB:BARC) has released an update.

Barclays PLC has announced the purchase and cancellation of 1,815,740 ordinary shares at an average price of 258.8476p as part of its ongoing buy-back program. This move is part of a broader effort by Barclays to reduce its share count, with a total of 300,429,510 shares repurchased since August. The share cancellation is expected to impact the company’s issued share capital, now consisting of over 14.4 billion shares.

