Barclays Continues Aggressive Share Buy-Back Program

Barclays PLC has repurchased over 5.4 million of its ordinary shares at an average price of 244.0686 pence each, as part of its share buy-back program launched in August 2024. This move is set to reduce the company’s share capital and potentially increase shareholder value. Since the program’s start, Barclays has acquired a total of 250 million shares, signaling a significant investment in its own equity.

