Barclays Confirms Share Buy-Back and Cancellation

Barclays PLC has executed a share buy-back, acquiring 4,624,722 ordinary shares for cancellation at a volume weighted average price of 214.2718p. Post-cancellation, the company’s total issued share capital is reduced to 14,924,426,876 shares with voting rights. This move follows a share buy-back program initiated on 21 February 2024, with Barclays purchasing a total of 288,117,398 shares to date.

