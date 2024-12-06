Barclays Completes £750 Million Share Buy-Back

Barclays (GB:BARC) has released an update.

Barclays PLC has completed its share buy-back program, acquiring a total of 320 million shares for cancellation, with the final transaction involving 1.56 million shares purchased at an average price of 265.61 pence. This move reduces the company’s share capital to approximately 14.4 billion shares. The buy-back, which started in August, involved a total expenditure of about £750 million.

