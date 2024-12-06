Barclays Completes £750 Million Share Buy-Back

Barclays (GB:BARC) has released an update.
Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
- Unlock your investing potential with TipRanks Premium - Now At 40% OFF!
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
Barclays PLC has completed its share buy-back program, acquiring a total of 320 million shares for cancellation, with the final transaction involving 1.56 million shares purchased at an average price of 265.61 pence. This move reduces the company’s share capital to approximately 14.4 billion shares. The buy-back, which started in August, involved a total expenditure of about £750 million.
For further insights into GB:BARC stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.
Trending Articles
- Deutsche Bank Weighs in on Robinhood Stock Amid Soaring Trading Volumes
- Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA) Deal May Face Risks from Trump Administration
- Ford’s (NYSE:F) Electric Vehicle Motor Production Begins
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.