Barclays Completes Another Phase of Share Buyback

Barclays PLC has recently bought back 3.195 million of its own shares for cancellation, paying between 213.65p and 219.40p per share, with the average price at 216.30p. Following this transaction, the total issued share capital of Barclays stands at 14.918 billion shares. This move is part of a larger share repurchase program initiated on February 21, 2024, under which the company has acquired nearly 294.54 million shares.

