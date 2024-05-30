News & Insights

Stocks

Barclays Completes Another Phase of Share Buyback

May 30, 2024 — 05:10 am EDT

Written by TipRanks UK Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Barclays (GB:BARC) has released an update.

Barclays PLC has recently bought back 3.195 million of its own shares for cancellation, paying between 213.65p and 219.40p per share, with the average price at 216.30p. Following this transaction, the total issued share capital of Barclays stands at 14.918 billion shares. This move is part of a larger share repurchase program initiated on February 21, 2024, under which the company has acquired nearly 294.54 million shares.

For further insights into GB:BARC stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.