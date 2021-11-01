US Markets

Barclays CEO Staley to stand down following Epstein investigation

Rachel Armstrong Reuters
Nov 1 (Reuters) - Barclays BARC.L said on Monday that chief executive Jes Staley is to stand down following British regulators' investigations into his dealings with Jeffrey Epstein.

