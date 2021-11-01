Barclays CEO Staley to stand down following Epstein investigation

Nov 1 (Reuters) - Barclays BARC.L said on Monday that chief executive Jes Staley is to stand down following British regulators' investigations into his dealings with Jeffrey Epstein.

(Reporting by Rachel Armstrong)

((rachel.armstrong@thomsonreuters.com; +44 207 5423365; Reuters Messaging: rachel.armstrong.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.