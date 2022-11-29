US Markets

Barclays CEO says his cancer was 'detected early', doctors 'very optimistic'

November 29, 2022 — 11:00 am EST

Written by Lawrence White and Iain Withers for Reuters ->

LONDON, Nov 29 (Reuters) - The cancer affecting Barclays Chief Executive C.S. Venkatakrishnan was detected early and is "very localised", meaning doctors are optimistic, he told a conference on Tuesday.

Barclays said on Monday that Venkatakrishnan would undergo 12-16 weeks of treatment in New York for non-Hodkin lymphoma.

The bank has not appointed an interim replacement and Venkatakrishnan will stay involved with the running of the bank where treatment allows, a spokesperson for the bank said on Monday.

