Barclays CEO expects revival of deals over next months

NEW YORK, Sept 12 (Reuters) - Barclays Chief Executive Officer C.S. Venkatakrishnan on Tuesday said he is seeing signs investment banking activity will recover.

The CEO, speaking at an investment conference hosted by the bank in New York, said the conditions to reactivate M&A deals and share offerings are being met, with more stable markets, bank lending in terms attractive to investors and valuation corrections over the last months.

