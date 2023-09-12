News & Insights

Barclays CEO expects revival of deals over next months

Credit: REUTERS/PETER NICHOLLS

September 12, 2023 — 01:46 pm EDT

Written by Tatiana Bautzer and Niket Nishant for Reuters ->

NEW YORK, Sept 12 (Reuters) - Barclays Chief Executive Officer C.S. Venkatakrishnan on Tuesday said he is seeing signs investment banking activity will recover.

The CEO, speaking at an investment conference hosted by the bank in New York, said the conditions to reactivate M&A deals and share offerings are being met, with more stable markets, bank lending in terms attractive to investors and valuation corrections over the last months.

