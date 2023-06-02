Barclays Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for BCS

In trading on Friday, shares of Barclays PLC (Symbol: BCS) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $7.75, changing hands as high as $7.84 per share. Barclays PLC shares are currently trading up about 2.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of BCS shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, BCS's low point in its 52 week range is $5.885 per share, with $9.435 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $7.84.

