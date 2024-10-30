News & Insights

Barclays Boosts Voting Rights in Centamin PLC

October 30, 2024 — 12:57 pm EDT

Centamin (GB:CEY) has released an update.

Centamin PLC has announced that Barclays PLC has increased its voting rights in the company to 10.07%, following a transaction that crossed the threshold on October 25, 2024. This move highlights Barclays’ growing influence in Centamin, a notable development for investors monitoring the company’s stock performance. The increase in voting rights reflects a strategic positioning by Barclays in the financial market.

