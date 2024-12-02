Barclays Boosts Stake in Spirent Communications

Spirent Communications (GB:SPT) has released an update.

Barclays PLC has increased its stake in Spirent Communications, raising its voting rights to 8.62% from a previous 7.13%. This significant acquisition, disclosed on December 2, 2024, highlights Barclays’ growing influence in the UK-based telecommunications company. Investors may find this development noteworthy as it could impact Spirent’s strategic decisions and market performance.

