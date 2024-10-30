Barclays Boosts Stake in Spirent Communications

Spirent Communications (GB:SPT) has released an update.

Barclays PLC has increased its voting rights in Spirent Communications to 7.1%, following an acquisition of additional shares. This move highlights Barclays’ growing influence in the telecommunications industry, potentially impacting Spirent’s strategic decisions. Investors may find this development noteworthy as it could affect the company’s market dynamics.

