Barclays Boosts Shareholder Value with Share Buyback

Barclays (GB:BARC) has released an update.

Barclays PLC has repurchased and canceled over 5 million of its shares on the London Stock Exchange, as part of its ongoing buy-back program. This initiative, which began in August 2024, aims to enhance shareholder value by reducing the number of shares in circulation. The company’s share capital now consists of approximately 14.47 billion shares with voting rights.

