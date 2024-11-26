Barclays Boosts Shareholder Value with Ongoing Buy-backs

Barclays (GB:BARC) has released an update.
Barclays PLC has furthered its share buy-back program by purchasing over 3.28 million of its own shares on the London Stock Exchange, at prices ranging between 256.35p and 264.85p per share. This move is part of a broader effort announced in August 2024, with the company having acquired a total of nearly 297 million shares to date. These buy-backs, aimed at reducing the number of outstanding shares, could potentially enhance shareholder value and affect market dynamics.
