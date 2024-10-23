News & Insights

Barclays Boosts Shareholder Value with Buyback Program

October 23, 2024 — 02:32 am EDT

Barclays (GB:BARC) has released an update.

Barclays PLC has announced the purchase and cancellation of over 5.5 million of its own shares as part of its ongoing buy-back program. These transactions, executed at an average price of 239.9897p per share, will reduce the company’s total share capital, potentially enhancing shareholder value. Since early August, Barclays has repurchased over 215 million shares, reflecting its commitment to returning capital to shareholders.

