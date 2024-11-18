News & Insights

Stocks

Barclays Boosts Share Value with Strategic Buy-Back

November 18, 2024 — 02:32 am EST

Written by TipRanks UK Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Barclays (GB:BARC) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Barclays PLC has repurchased and canceled over 5 million of its own shares as part of a buy-back program initiated in August 2024, aiming to reduce the overall number of shares in circulation. This strategic move is designed to potentially increase the value of remaining shares by decreasing supply, and it reflects Barclays’ commitment to enhancing shareholder value. The total shares repurchased under the program have reached over 276 million, indicating a significant scale of buy-back activity.

For further insights into GB:BARC stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.