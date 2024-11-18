Barclays Boosts Share Value with Strategic Buy-Back

Barclays (GB:BARC) has released an update.

Barclays PLC has repurchased and canceled over 5 million of its own shares as part of a buy-back program initiated in August 2024, aiming to reduce the overall number of shares in circulation. This strategic move is designed to potentially increase the value of remaining shares by decreasing supply, and it reflects Barclays’ commitment to enhancing shareholder value. The total shares repurchased under the program have reached over 276 million, indicating a significant scale of buy-back activity.

