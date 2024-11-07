News & Insights

Barclays Boosts Share Value with Buy-Back Initiative

November 07, 2024 — 02:40 am EST

Barclays (GB:BARC) has released an update.

Barclays PLC has announced the repurchase and cancellation of over 3.3 million of its ordinary shares as part of a buy-back program initiated in August 2024. The shares were acquired at a price range between 251.8p and 257.9p, with a volume weighted average of 255.2959p per share. Following this transaction, Barclays’ total share capital stands at approximately 14.48 billion ordinary shares.

