Barclays Boosts Share Value with Buy-Back Initiative

Barclays (GB:BARC) has released an update.
Barclays PLC has announced the repurchase and cancellation of over 3.3 million of its ordinary shares as part of a buy-back program initiated in August 2024. The shares were acquired at a price range between 251.8p and 257.9p, with a volume weighted average of 255.2959p per share. Following this transaction, Barclays’ total share capital stands at approximately 14.48 billion ordinary shares.
