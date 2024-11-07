Barclays Boosts Share Value with Buy-Back Initiative

Barclays (GB:BARC) has released an update.

Barclays PLC has announced the repurchase and cancellation of over 3.3 million of its ordinary shares as part of a buy-back program initiated in August 2024. The shares were acquired at a price range between 251.8p and 257.9p, with a volume weighted average of 255.2959p per share. Following this transaction, Barclays’ total share capital stands at approximately 14.48 billion ordinary shares.

For further insights into GB:BARC stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.