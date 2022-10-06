Barclays bolsters financial institutions group with new EMEA co-head

By Pamela Barbaglia

LONDON, Oct 6 (Reuters) - Barclays BARC.L has promoted Luca Maiorana to lead its financial institutions group (FIG) across Europe, the Middle East and Africa as part of its efforts to deepen its ties with key clients who are grappling with the turmoil in financial markets.

Maiorana, who heads Barclays' fintech and asset management franchise, will become co-head of EMEA FIG investment banking and will share responsibilities with Enrique Pinel who has been in charge of the business since 2020, a memo seen by Reuters said.

The move comes amid a broader reshuffle of the bank's senior dealmakers aimed at boosting revenues at its advisory business and tightening relationships with large European corporate clients.

Barclays picked FIG veteran Tim Main as its investment banking boss in EMEA on Tuesday while former Bank of America banker Arif Vohra succeeded Main as global co-head of FIG and Reid Marsh became global chairman of investment banking.

Italy-born Maiorana has been focused on the financial services industry since starting his career at HSBC in 2006. He joined Barclays in 2010 after a 2-year stint at Rothschild where he worked primarily with Italian clients including insurer Generali GASI.MI.

At Barclays he rose through the ranks advising on a number of deals involving Greek banks such as Eurobank EURBr.AT and National Bank of Greece NBGr.AT and their efforts to raise cash and sell assets.

He became head of FIG for emerging Europe - which includes Central and Eastern Europe as well as Greece and Turkey - and worked on Metlife's disposal of its insurance business in Poland among other deals.

More recently he spearheaded the bank's fintech and asset management coverage advising companies including digital wealth manager Moneyfarm on its fundraising plans.

In his new role, he will work closely with Barclays' global co-heads of FIG investment banking, Joel Fleck and Arif Vohra.

(Reporting by Pamela Barbaglia. Editing by Jane Merriman)

